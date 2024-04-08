Solar eclipse draws hundreds to Air Zoo lawn

PORTAGE, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered on the Air Zoo's lawn to witness the eclipse. A mother let her daughters play hooky just so they could experience it for the first time.

"I thought it was really cool because its like a once-in-a-lifetime thing," 9-year-old Gianna Love told FOX 17.

She was joined by her mom, sister and their dog, Bella, to witness the special moment.

Her mother, Krystal, recalls the one from 2017, so when she found out it was happening again, she knew they couldn't pass up on the moment.

"I just thought it was really important for them. They may not get another experience before they're adults themselves," Krystal said.

They joined the masses, camped out on the museum's lawn with blankets, chairs, picnic baskets and, of course, their eclipse glasses, waiting for day to turn to night.

The eclipse reached 95% peak at 3:10 p.m. in Portage and lasted about four minutes.

The eclipse lasted twice as log as the one in 2017 because the moon is closer to the earth this time around. The next one will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube