Social media celebrities Josh and Jace make surprise visit to Spirit of Kalamazoo in downtown stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A social media celebrity visited a Kalamazoo shop a couple of days ago, and the owner is hoping the attention translates into real business.

Josh From England, who has more than 3 million followers, posted a video showcasing the Spirit of Kalamazoo on Facebook. The video had more than 40,000 reactions in less than 24 hours.

Owner Kathleen Widner missed the visit entirely. She was stuck in traffic when Josh stopped by. The visit was completely unexpected.

Since the video went up, Widner said she has received a couple of online orders and is hoping for more.

"Are you hopeful that this kind of social media attention turns into real dollars?" I asked.

"Oh of course, yeah. All of downtown is feeling the effects of construction. Summer is winding down. It starts to get quieter. So everybody downtown is hoping we'll get a little lift from this, because it's not just me it's going to affect," Widner said.

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