Shuttered Kalamazoo bakery gets new iteration in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s MacKenzie’s Bakery, which closed last year, is getting a new iteration in Vicksburg after the owner of Mill at Vicksburg acquired its assets.

The deal was finalized on April 19, according to a news release Tuesday.

As a result of the transaction, Vicksburg native Chris Moore now owns the bakery’s brand, recipes and equipment – all of which will be incorporated into a new company that will focus on producing wholesale bread to area retailers and restaurants.

Mackenzies Vicksburg is expected to open later this year at a Moore-owned property, 103 E. Prairie St., in downtown Vicksburg.

The location will serve primarily as a kitchen and distribution facility, but the bakery may eventually offer retail products through a small storefront space.

Moore, the owner of the $80 million mixed-use The Mill at Vicksburg project currently undergoing renovations on the west end of the village, grew up enjoying Mackenzies baked goods and jumped at the chance to revitalize the brand and help bring more business to the 3,400-person village, which is about 12 miles south of Kalamazoo.

He has said his vision is to create a “thriving Vicksburg,” so placing the bakery outside of the Mill property was intentional.

“There is a lot to be determined regarding this transaction, but one thing is for sure, downtown Vicksburg is going to smell great with the aroma of Mackenzies bread,” Moore said.

Former bakery owner John MacKenzie has signed on to help consult the new owners during the startup.

Additional full- and part-time staff will be hired to manage daily operations.

“We look forward to welcoming a new iteration of Mackenzies into downtown Vicksburg,” Village Manager Jim Mallery said. “There is a lot of potential for growth with Mackenzies Vicksburg’s products and sales channels, so we are excited to have them up and running and adding to our downtown charm.”

More information will be shared on the bakery’s website here.