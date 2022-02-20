Shots fired at Landings Apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Landing Apartments.

Kalamazoo Police Department officers responded to 911 calls of shots fired at the Landing Apartments on Feb. 20, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers discovered bullet holes in the walls of an exterior hallway of an apartment and a singular bullet hole in the window of an unoccupied apartment adjacent to the building.

Authorities report no injuries currently and the investigation is ongoing. The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence with no threat to the public.

