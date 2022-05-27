KDPS: one injured in Kalamazoo shooting, one in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded this evening to reports of shots fired at the 4300 block of Stadium Drive. The incident occurred at around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police say that a 15-year-old male was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also say that another 15-year-old male was arrested for multiple weapons related offenses. He was then taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

In an interview, a bystander told FOX 17 that “I heard what I thought were shots or fireworks going off but I kept hearing it like bullets pinging on metal so I was like that really sounds like shots you never know when somebody is going to pull a gun out and it’s very frightening for I think all parents and grandparents.”

While police investigated, the public was strongly advised to avoid the area. This was a scene of active investigation, but police said that it was not a case of an active shooter.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say the scene is now secure.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911. They can also contact Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or online at http://kalamazoosilentobserver.com

