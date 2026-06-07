Shooting in Kalamazoo puts 3 people in the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says three people were put in the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say the shooting happened around 2:20 A.M. Sunday morning on Trimble Avenue near Main Street.

Officers responding found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. shortly after, a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were found and taken to the hospital. All three are receiving medical care, and the 19-year-old man is in critical condition.

Investigators say the shots were fired during a party at a home in the area. the suspect left on foot after the shooting. A 29-year-old man was arrested on unrelated weapons charges, and he will be arraigned on Monday.

Authorities are investigating the shooting in search of the suspect. Residents are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

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