Shooting at K-Metro leaves at least one hurt, suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting at the Kalamazoo Transit Center has officers searching for a suspect Thursday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) posted an alert to social media saying the suspect is not believed to be at the scene after at least 1 person was hurt.

KDPS is asking everyone to avoid the area and says the Kalamazoo Transit Center is closed during the investigation.

𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧: There is a large police presence at the Kalamazoo Transit Center as officers investigate a shooting that occurred at the location. The suspect is not believed to be on-site, and officers are actively searching the surrounding area. At this time, there… pic.twitter.com/mHFJHdyfBe — Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) (@KalPublicSafety) January 23, 2025

If you know something that could help find the suspect, please reach out anonymously on Silent Observer or call 911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube