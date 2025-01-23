Watch Now
Shooting at K-Metro leaves at least one hurt, suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting at the Kalamazoo Transit Center has officers searching for a suspect Thursday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) posted an alert to social media saying the suspect is not believed to be at the scene after at least 1 person was hurt.

KDPS is asking everyone to avoid the area and says the Kalamazoo Transit Center is closed during the investigation.

If you know something that could help find the suspect, please reach out anonymously on Silent Observer or call 911.

