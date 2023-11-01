Sheriff warns of crashes, slide-offs in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to slow down after several crashes and slide-offs Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office says bridges are becoming icy in the Kalamazoo area, and drivers should expect ice on freeway bridges.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there are crashed reported along I-94 from US-131 to Sprinkle Road.

The southbound ramp on US-131 to eastbound I-94 is closed because of crashes and slide-offs.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office says there have also been several crashes on the US-131 bridge over KL Ave. between Stadium and West Main.

