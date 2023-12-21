Sheriff: Speed possible factor in Kalamazoo Co. deadly crash

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one driver.

Deputies responded to the 8700 block of West B Avenue in Alamo Township just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

They say the victim was driving west on W. B Ave. when another car turned left out of a private driveway and into the victim’s path.

When the two crashed, it caused the victim’s vehicle to leave the road, hit an embankment, fly into the air and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time, and the sheriff’s office says they died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver who pulled out of the driveway was given medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

They say alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, but speed is a possible factor.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the victim.

