Sheriff: Man killed after pickup truck hits tree in Ross Twp.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.
Deputies, along with several other agencies, responded to M-89 near N. 43rd Street in Ross Township just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Initial reports say a pickup truck went off the road and hit a tree.
Investigators found a 59-year-old man from Battle Creek unresponsive inside the pickup.
They tried to save the man’s life; however, he died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released the man’s name.
Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly led up to the crash.