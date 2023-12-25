Sheriff: Kalamazoo man arrested, found with stolen property from church, car

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after two Christmas Day thefts— one at a church and another from a vehicle.

Deputies responded to an alarm at a church in the 5000 block of Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A deputy found that a window had been opened partially at the church.

Investigators then found suspected stolen property near the church, so they cleared the building and requested a K-9 unit.

The K-9 tracked down a 31-year-old man walking nearby.

Deputies found the man in possession of stolen items from the church, along with other items believed to be stolen from a car in the 2000 block of Olmstead.

The sheriff’s office says the Kalamazoo man now faces several charges, but did not identify him, pending his arraignment.

