Sheriff: 87-year-old man in serious condition, thrown from UTV side-by-side

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in serious condition after a side-by-side crash.

Deputies responded to a crash between a minivan and a UTV side-by-side on E. MN Avenue near S. 36th Street in Comstock Township around 1 p.m. Friday.

They say the driver of the UTV, an 87-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and unconscious.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but the sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

You can also submit a tip anonymously here.

