Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Several people arrested after police chase 2 stolen vehicles in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Police
Kalamazoo Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 06:19:15-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say several people were arrested after a police chase and recovery of two stolen vehicles early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. along Westnedge Avenue and Whites Road in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, an officer saw a stolen maroon SUV and another vehicle in front of it. The officer pursued the vehicle and both took off north on Westnedge.

Police say the passenger car involved crash near Bronson Park and four suspects took off.

They were able to arrest four of the six suspects involved and no injuries were reported.

If you know anything call police at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or click here for Silent Observer website

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time