Several people arrested after police chase 2 stolen vehicles in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say several people were arrested after a police chase and recovery of two stolen vehicles early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. along Westnedge Avenue and Whites Road in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, an officer saw a stolen maroon SUV and another vehicle in front of it. The officer pursued the vehicle and both took off north on Westnedge.

Police say the passenger car involved crash near Bronson Park and four suspects took off.

They were able to arrest four of the six suspects involved and no injuries were reported.