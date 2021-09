KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sprinkle road shut down due to a serious car accident in Kalamazoo on Sept. 22, 2021.

Kalamazoo County Dispatch reports that the accident knocked down power lines stopping power.

Consumers Energy is on scene working to restore power.

While Consumers Energy is working, authorities encourage travelers to seek alternate routes until the road is open again.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.