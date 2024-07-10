Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Sentenced: Judge decides fate of driver who hit, killed 2 Kalamazoo bikers

Kalamazoo County Court - Gavel.png
FOX 17
Kalamazoo County Court - Gavel.png
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 10, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2 years after two people from Kalamazoo were killed, the driver who hit them knows his fate.

On the evening of July 20, 2022, Jory Wiersma was driving at high speed on Douglas Ave near West C Ave when he tried to pass another vehicle, instead hitting a motorcycle carrying 69-year-old Jeanette Barraia and 68-year-old Calvin Olinger.

The head-on crash killed both Barraia and Olinger— at the time, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) noted alcohol and speed were factors.

According to a release from KCSO, Wiersma pleaded no contest to 2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, and being a habitual offender.

On Monday, a judge deemed the 37-year-old Kalamazoo man would spend 7 to 22.5 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book