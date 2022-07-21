Sheriff: car vs. motorcycle crash kills 2, 1 arrested

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Wednesday evening killed two people, and deputies arrested a driver.

They say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Douglas Avenue in Cooper Township.

Investigators say the motorcycle driver and their passenger both died from their injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, and they took the driver of the car to jail.

If you have any further information on this crash, call the sheriff’s office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube