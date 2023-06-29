Senator Stabenow celebrates mental health organizations in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Senator Debbie Stabenow was in Kalamazoo on Thursday to celebrate the impact of mental health organizations, including Integrated Services of Kalamazoo.

Senator Stabenow has been working to provide more mental health resources in West Michigan.

In 2022, Senator Stabenow passed legislation that fully funds mental health and substance use disorder through certified community behavior health clinics.

There are currently 34 certified behavioral health clinics in Michigan. The clinics are fully funded under Medicaid. Senator Stabenow says that she hopes that additional clinics will be opened in the future.

“With all the stresses and strains and everything that happened during the pandemic, we see even more pressure on children in schools and adults and so on,” said Senator Stabenow. “We want people to know help’s available.”

