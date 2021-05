PORTAGE, Mich. — Part of Portage Road will be closed to southbound vehicles starting Monday, May 24 at 8 a.m., according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the closure affects the curb lane south of Romence Road while construction is done on an access drive.

The City says the closure is expected to be lifted before June 4.

