Second suspect sentenced in 2024 Kalamazoo shooting that injured 4

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A second man has now been sentenced in connection with a 2024 shooting on Kalamazoo’s West Main Street that injured four people, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

On Monday, Judge Paul J. Bridenstine sentenced Dominique Motton after he pleaded guilty last month to multiple charges tied to the shooting.

The violence happened on Dec. 3, 2024, at about 5:19 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Main Street. KDPS officers responding to reports of gunfire found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth victim injured by shrapnel.

Investigators said detectives used digital evidence, ballistic analysis and forensic evidence to identify Motton and Javion Jackson as suspects. Both men were later arrested and charged.

Motton pleaded guilty on July 7, 2026. As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed additional charges against him.

Judge Bridenstine sentenced Motton to:



16 to 40 years in prison on three counts of assault with intent to murder

Two years for felony firearm

Five to 15 years for tampering with evidence

Jackson was previously convicted by a jury on Feb. 4, 2026, on multiple charges connected to the shooting. He was later sentenced to 22 to 40 years in prison.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that gun violence carries severe consequences and that those who commit these crimes will be held accountable,” Captain Danielle Guilds of KDPS’ Criminal Investigations Division said in a statement. “Jackson and Motton will spend decades in prison because of their decision to use gun violence.”

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