Saturday classes coming to Kalamazoo Public Schools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is adding an extra day of learning for elementary students. Superintendent Darrin Slade says it is not mandatory but strongly encouraged.

"The focus of the Saturday school is to really help students catch up, who are behind in areas of reading and math. We're kind of focusing on foundational skills," he said.

This is not Slade's first time launching this program. He's done it in previous districts and saw improvement in student achievement. It gives students who are behind extra instructional time.

Teachers will determine which third-through-fifth-grade students need extra help and send permission slips home for parents or guardians to sign.

"We expect them to give 100%. We're going to really push them to do their best; we will have rigorous instructional activities in place. So I want students to master the skills identified at their grade level," he said.

According to Slade, most students in the district are doing well but it's important that no one is left behind.

"What we want to do now to elementary school level was make sure that students leave elementary school reading on grade level and doing math on grade level. It's a fundamental focus for us," he said.

With experience teaching math, Slade will be joining the teachers on Saturdays. Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon every other Saturday. When the weather gets warmer, they will switch to every weekend.

To encourage students to come in, they will be providing lunch, and students with perfect attendance will go on a free trip to Michigan's Adventure at the end of the year.

