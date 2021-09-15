Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Sanitary sewage discharges on South Park Street in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
City of Kalamazoo
City of Kalamazoo logo
Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 17:33:44-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is notifying residents of a sewer overflow that occurred on South Park Street Wednesday morning.

We’re told it happened between South Street and Lovell Street.

The reason for the overflow occurred as a result of a sewer lateral that had been broken during construction on South Park Street the day before, the city explains.

The Department of Public Services is expected to make repairs on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Kalamazoo officials estimate 20 gallons of sewage was discharged, adding the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has been notified.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 sidebar promo image

News on your time