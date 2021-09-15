Sanitary sewage discharges on South Park Street in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is notifying residents of a sewer overflow that occurred on South Park Street Wednesday morning.

We’re told it happened between South Street and Lovell Street.

The reason for the overflow occurred as a result of a sewer lateral that had been broken during construction on South Park Street the day before, the city explains.

The Department of Public Services is expected to make repairs on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Kalamazoo officials estimate 20 gallons of sewage was discharged, adding the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has been notified.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube