Salvation Army requests donations after Kalamazoo basketball court vandalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army is seeking donations after they say someone vandalized their Kalamazoo basketball court Thursday night.

We’re told both of the court’s restored basketball rims were pulled off and stolen.

“We poured our hearts into transforming this court on a limited budget, making it a haven for our community to come together, play, and build lasting friendships,” the Salvation Army writes. “It breaks our hearts to see all our efforts go to waste because of mindless destruction.”

The organization is now requesting financial backing to help replace the rims.

“We can turn this heartbreak into an opportunity to show the strength and resilience of Kalamazoo!” the Salvation Army adds.

Donations can be made through the organization's website.

