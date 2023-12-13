Salvation Army opens annual toy shop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army celebrated the opening of its annual holiday toy shop in Kalamazoo!

The store is meant to help families experiencing difficulties in purchasing Christmas gifts.

Qualified families may pick out gifts for children aged 16 and younger. The toys are made possible by the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

The shop has been a holiday staple in Kalamazoo for more than three decades.

Organizers say they hope to distribute presents to 2,000 kids this year.

“We have everything from stocking stuffers to art pads to makeup kits to remote control cars to stuffed animals, lots of things that kids will be able to wake up on Christmas morning and have under their tree and have a good Christmas with their family,” says Executive Director Ronnie Amick.

Visit the Salvation Army’s website to shop or make a donation.

