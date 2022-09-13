Salvation Army of Kalamazoo's Share the Warmth coat drive to run October 1-31

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo has announced the return of its Share the Warmth coat drive. The coat drive will run from October 1-31.

The annual coat drive collects both new and gently used coats, as well as other warm weather items, for those in need. There are generally 1,100 items collected each year that are distributed in early November.

The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is asking people to check their closets for any winter wear that they no longer wear. They are also requesting people to ask their neighbors and family if they have any items that they can collect to donate.

There will be more than 25 collection sites throughout Kalamazoo County. They include area businesses, churches, schools, and organizations.

“We have been greatly blessed by the support of our community in donating coats and other winter wear for more than two decades,” said Captain Ronnie Amick, Corps Officer at The Kalamazoo Salvation Army. “Over 1,100 winter wear items are distributed each year in early November and we are once again asking our community to help us make sure that everyone can stay warm this winter.”

