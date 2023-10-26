SAKI investigation into 2010 rape at WMU draws guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. — A Jackson man pleaded guilty to raping a woman at Western Michigan University (WMU) in 2010.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 35-year-old Adam Williams admitted to committing three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault on Monday.

The Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) led investigators to determine Williams gave alcohol to the victim, who was 20 at the time, at a party he hosted at his dorm, according to the state. The woman became intoxicated, and Williams assaulted her in the bathroom after the other guests left.

Williams will spend at least five years behind bars under the plea deal, officials say.

“The Kalamazoo County SAKI team remains committed to holding predators accountable for sexual violence, and I’m grateful for their work and the healing it provides to the victims of cold case assaults,” says Nessel. “Our State’s talented SAKI investigators and prosecutors continue to show victims, especially those long-suffering in silence, that there is a victim-centered and trauma-informed pathway to justice.”

We’re told Williams’s bond was rescinded. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube