Roads closed after semi hits pole, knocks out power in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews are working to restore power after a semi collided with a power pole Monday evening.

The incident happened on Park Street between Lulu and Bessie streets at around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The driver ran off afterward.

We’re told the impact brought a low-hanging power line across the road.

KDPS says the incident left the area with road closures and power outages.

Consumers Energy is making repairs but “an extended delay” is expected.

Motorists are instructed to “avoid the area” and drive along a different route until early Tuesday morning.

