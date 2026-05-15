Road trip: how Kalamazoo neighbors are preparing for Acrisure Amphitheater concerts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s hard to remember looking at it now, but two years ago I took these images of the amphitheater site— when it was still an old city building.

That building was torn down to make way for what we see today.

And just like the plans to create the amphitheater took time, plans to attend a concert do as well. Which is why I spoke with two Kalamazoo neighbors planning trips to Grand Rapids to attend concerts at the Acrisure Amphitheater.

Alicia Bosma is excited. She’s going to see both Hilary Duff and Kesha.

“At first I was concerned about the parking, but then I was like, 'Why not just stay in a hotel? I know it’s only an hour away, but why not make a trip out of it?'” Alicia Bosma said.

The whole event is what Bosma looks forward to. The makeup, picking an outfit, maybe dinner before the show and a night out.

“What I’m looking forward to is like, I’ve been to Pine Knob, I’ve been to Blossom [Music Center] down in Cleveland. They both have massive hills to go down if you’re in the grass. This new venue, it looks like it’s a little bit smoother, it’s not as steep hill to go down. Don’t want to risk falling especially going to a concert you’re excited about,” Bosma said.

I spoke to Kalamazoo neighbor Lisa Key after work one day this week. Key uses a scooter for mobility.

“Accessibility, how does that factor in to your planning, for something like a concert?” I asked.

“A lot of research. As far as parking, pictures of the venue,” Key replied.

Lisa says she tried to purchase accessible tickets for Hilary Duff, but found she was only able to purchase two tickets at a time.

“You could only book two of them together. Obviously I wanted just one, to go see Hilary Duff.”

Key ended up deciding to purchase a general admission ticket, after pictures showed that there is a ramp to get on the lawn.

After asking about Key's situation, a representative with the Acrisure Amphitheater told me that anyone who needs more information about their ticket should reach out.

The excitement for the concert remains the same. For Key, it just requires a bit more planning—that she's happy to do to see Hilary Duff.

“I’m really super into 'Laguna Beach,' and the fact that she sings the 'Laguna Beach' theme song— I’m like, 'I got to see it live,'” Key said.

Unintentionally, everyone I interviewed to is going to the Hilary Duff concert. That includes the person writing this story!

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