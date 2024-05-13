Watch Now
Road closures pave the way for Kalamazoo's incoming event center

Posted at 8:44 AM, May 13, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy and the City of Kalamazoo are digging-in to utility projects starting Monday, laying the groundwork for the incoming event center.

Improvements are expected to take until November— but don't worry! Not everything is being done all at once.

They're taking a multi-phase approach, starting projects in May, June, August, and October.

Each project is coordinated with the next, to keep traffic flowing through affected areas, but expect detours and delays.

Work will be done by crews from the Consumers, the event center, Wightman Hurley & Stewart, and Rockford Construction.

