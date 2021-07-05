Road closed in Kalamazoo due to power lines incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Northbound and southbound lanes are closed on Portage Rd. right now due to a power line accident Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch reports.

“Please be advised that all northbound and southbound lanes are currently shut down in the 9000-block of Portage Rd (from Ames Dr to Forest Dr) due to an accident with power lines down” Dispatch Supervisor Nicholas Kirk said. “Please seek an alternate route if traveling that area. We will advise when it is back open.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

