Rifle, handgun, & life-threatening drugs seized by SWAT team

Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team
Two firearms and several drugs seized by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo arrested a minor during a raid on a home Thursday that resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and illegal drugs.

Officers and the SWAT team carried out a search warrant on August 15 at a home on Neumaier Court near Portage Street.

Inside they found a rifle, a handgun, and several ounces of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl. Officers also seized cash they believe to be the profits from drug sales.

One person under the age of 18 was arrested on multiple felony warrants. That suspect is being held in the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home pending arraignment.

