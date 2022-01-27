Residents evacuated during Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to an apartment fire in the area of Interfaith Boulevard and Woodward Avenue Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers evacuated nearby units after spotting heavy smoke billowing from the building’s south side upon arrival.

We’re told responding officers put out the fire in a little over 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the fire are asked to get in touch with public safety officials at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

