Residential leaf collection begins Nov. 6 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Leaf collection is scheduled to begin in Kalamazoo in less than two weeks.

The city of Kalamazoo says residents can expect leaves to be collected beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

We’re told crews will cycle through the city twice before early December, giving residents two chances to have their leaves picked up.

Residents are instructed to put their leaves in the space between the street and the sidewalk the night before their scheduled collection dates. Small sticks are acceptable so long as they are smaller than four feet long and two inches in diameter.

Pumpkins and other organic items may be accepted.

If you intend to place leaves in bags or boxes, make sure they are biodegradable (e.g. cardboard, paper waste bags).

Leaves may also be dropped off at 322 E. Stockbridge Avenue between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Visit the city’s website to view the collection schedule and other information.

