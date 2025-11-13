Remains found in Kalamazoo's Milham Park identified as missing 62-year-old man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The remains found just before sunset on Wednesday in Kalamazoo have been identified as a missing 62-year-old man.

Investigators say the skeletal remains were in a wooded area along Lovers Lane near Milham Park. Detectives now believe they are the remains of a man who lived in the area, but had been reported missing.

A release by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not say how long ago family reported the man as missing.

The identity of the man hasn't been completely made.

The remains were found around 5 p.m. on November 12 and reported to police. Because of the fading light, officers secured the area to preserve the evidence, waiting for Thursday morning to start a thorough search.

The circumstances around the man's death are still unclear, said detectives. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

