Possible remains discovered in Kalamazoo's Milham Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety discovered what appear to be possible remains in Milham Park Wednesday evening.

Due to the condition of the remains, investigators cannot determine additional details at this time, according to KDPS Public Information Officer Zach Hamelton.

Officers will remain at the scene overnight to preserve the area. Forensic specialists will assist investigators Thursday.

Hamelton said updates will be shared once the evaluation is complete.

There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public, according to KDPS.

