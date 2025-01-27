Relative charged with open murder for man found dead in Kalamazoo last week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for the death of a man in Kalamazoo last week.

Jeromey Harvey, 32, was found dead in the 1200 block of East Main Street on Jan. 23, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). His death was ruled a homicide.

We’re told 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident Jerry Lee Harvey was charged Monday with open murder, felony firearm and illegal entry. He is a family member of the victim.

The suspect was denied bond.

“This swift arrest reflects the dedication of our Criminal Investigations Division and the collaborative efforts of all responding officers,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds. “Our thoughts remain with Jeromey Harvey’s family during this difficult time. We urge anyone with further information to contact KDPS or Silent Observer.”

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

