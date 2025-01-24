Kalamazoo DPS investigating after man found dead on East Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a man’s death this week in Kalamazoo.

The body of 32-year-old Jeromey Harvey was found in the 1200 block of East Main Street Thursday shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told Harvey’s death has since been ruled a homicide.

“This is a tragic incident, and our team is working tirelessly to uncover the facts and bring closure to Mr. Harvey’s family,” says Executive Lt. Robert Holdwick. “We are committed to ensuring a full and thorough investigation, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Investigators say Harvey’s death is not linked to the shooting at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center, which occurred earlier in the day.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

