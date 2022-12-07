Reindeer Ranch helps families celebrate the holidays

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been a staple during the holiday season for decades.

One West Michigan farm has created a unique experience to help families celebrate the season with a little help from some of Santa's other reindeer.

There are a total of 14 reindeer living on Reindeer Ranch's property this season. The owners said they've been involved with them for over two decades, educating people, providing tours and raising them.

"Back in 1999, we got our first couple of reindeer," said Reindeer Ranch Owner Carol Borton. "We ran into a gentleman with reindeer, and we were like ‘That is it'," she said.

Carol Borton and her husband decided to bring animals back to the farm he had grown up on, and once they did, it soon became her full-time job.

"We are a breeding facility here, so we do have calves in the springtime. I take care of them throughout the summertime. Obviously, this time of year we have tours here on the farm as well as going out on displays," said Borton.

DID YOU KNOW? Reindeer have 18,000 hairs per square inch of fur and can still feel a fly on their back.



Because of their popularity each holiday season, Reindeer Ranch sees thousands of people come through.

"Everybody wants to come out and see Santa’s reindeer, and then we have Santa here on the weekends, so that is a big draw," said Borton.

With the increase in foot traffic, Borton helped create an educational experience for guests to learn about reindeer.

"We go on a little tour. We introduce to our reindeer and animals here on the farm. We give you some fun reindeer facts. You are on your own after that. We have several photo areas. If you are here during our lighted tours, we have a little over 30,000 lights out back if that is included in your tour," said Borton.

For Borton, she said her favorite part is teaching people about the animals.

"We actually say they’re dogs with antlers. They know their names. They will usually come to their names, just like a dog, they will usually come to their names, but yes, they definitely have their own personalities. They are very, very sweet animals, and very intelligent animals," said Borton.

If you're interested in booking a tour, you can visit their website for available dates and times.