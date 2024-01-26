Registration now open for Kazoo 48!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Calling all competitive— and ambitious— filmmakers!

No matter your skill or experience, if you think you can make a movie in 48 hours, you might be just what the Kazoo 48 Fim Festival is all about!

Designed to introduce people to filmmaking while challenging artists, their 5th year promises to be the biggest yet.

“We hope to see a major increase in filmmakers this year,” said Dhera Strauss, President of the Kalamazoo Film Society, a partner in the competition. “Michigan has no limit on its talent, and we are excited to be offering a grant to bring Kazoo 48 its biggest year yet.”

Registered filmmakers will get info on how to get started, but the gist is this: you have from 6 p.m. April 5 until 6 p.m. April 7 to put together a 1-6 minute short movie.

Amateurs and professionals will be judged separately, then submissions will be showcased at the Kalamazoo 10 on April 25!

There will be prizes awarded for best use of assigned items, plus the winner of Best Film walks away with the coveted gold kazoo!

Got what it takes? Registration is now open on their website.