Ramona Park beach to close Monday fo herbicide application

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 18, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — The beach at Ramona Park is scheduled to close Monday, June 21, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told herbicides will be applied on Long Lake in the morning and that swimming will not be allowed at any of Ramona Park’s waterfronts.

The beach is expected to reopen Tuesday, June 22.

Those with questions regarding the herbicide application may call Progressive AE at 616-361-2664 or the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Water Resources Division at 517-284-5593.

