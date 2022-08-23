Ramona Park Beach closes due to high E. coli levels

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach is closed after testing revealed high concentrations of E. coli.

The city of Portage says Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services (KCHCS) tests the water in Long Lake every week. We’re told the lake contained E. coli levels of 353.22 per 100 ml on Monday, higher than the standard of 300 per 100 ml.

The county instructs the public not to touch the water while the closure is in effect.

The beach is expected to reopen Wednesday, depending on upcoming test results. Those results are expected by 10 a.m.

Anyone feeling ill is asked to speak to their doctor.

Other questions regarding water testing may be forwarded to KCHCS by calling 269-373-5349.

