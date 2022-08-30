Rabbit rescue in Kalamazoo damaged after Monday's storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rabbit rescue in Kalamazoo is asking for help after the home of 61 rabbits was damaged during Monday’s storm.

Rabbit Angels Rescue began in 2018. Their program currently has about 110 rabbits, with 78 available for adoption.

The damaged home for the rabbits is a greenhouse facility that the organization rents from the property owner. “This was intended to be a temporary stopping point,” said Rabbit Angels Rescue Director Heather Bradshaw. “We’re hoping to build a barn or to have permanent indoor space somewhere that is more environmentally friendly and safer, and more secure for the rabbits. But this was a good stepping point.”

During Monday’s storm, the wind ripped off the tarp from the greenhouse facility. This led to the rabbits’ hutches, bedding, food, toys, and specialized items to be damaged by the storm. The $1,500 cover had been a recent addition to the facility. “The property owner had bought the new roof and put the new roof on it about a month and a half ago,” said Bradshaw. “So, it’s very unfortunate that this just happened.”

Rabbit Angels Rescue has started a GoFundMe page to help the organization replace what was damaged after the storm. The organization is also hoping that they will raise enough money for Rabbit Angels Rescue to move to a new location. “Hopefully if the GoFundMe takes off, and we get a ton of support, I would love to buy a piece of property and build the barn and have our permanent forever home,” said Bradshaw. “We figured ‘shoot for the moon.’ I mean, we may be able to get it. If not, we’ll fix this and we’ll do the best we can with what we get.”

Donations to Rabbit Angels Rescue can be made on their GoFundMe page. More information on the organization can be found on their website.

