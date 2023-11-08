Queensrÿche will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on April 13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The heavy metal band Queensrÿche is coming to West Michigan. The band will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. An online-only pre-sale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Queensrÿche’s current band members are Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson, Mike Stone, Todd La Torre, and Casey Grillo.

The band’s first studio album, The Warning, was released in 1984. Their other albums include Empire (1990), Tribe (2003), and Dedicated to Chaos (2011). Queensrÿche’s latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, was released in 2022.

During the concert, Queensrÿche will be joined by the heavy metal band Armored Saint. The band’s current members are John Bush, Joey Vera, Jeff Duncan, Gonzo Sandoval, and Phil Sandoval.

Armored Saint’s first studio album, March of the Saint, was released in 1984. Their other albums include Symbol of Salvation (1991), Revelation (2000), and La Raza (2010). The band’s latest studio album, Punching the Sky, was released in 2020.

“The Kalamazoo State Theatre has a rich history of bringing world-class entertainment to West Michigan, and we are proud to add Queensrÿche to that legacy,” said Kalamazoo State Theatre Marketing Manager James Shotwell. “We know that fans of all ages will be thrilled by this lineup, and we can’t wait to see the community come together for this unforgettable show.”

