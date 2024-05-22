Public Services Week invites residents to see tax dollars at work

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Public Services Department is opening its doors to the public for Public Services Week.

Residents interested in learning about what happens to their water before it comes out of their tap will have the opportunity to tour the city's water and wastewater facility.

"We're going to be opening up our facilities on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," said City Engineer and Public Services Director James Baker.

Public Services Week is the perfect opportunity for residents to see their tax dollars at work. "We'll be providing tours of our new tertiary treatment facility. That's a $26 million investment that's been under construction for the last three years," Baker told FOX 17.

For those interested in science and bugs, they will learn how microorganisms are used to break down pollutants in water. There will be fun, educational activities for children, and opportunities for residents to apply for jobs.

