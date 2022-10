KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are working to contain a natural gas leak in Kalamazoo on Monday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the leak occurred near Portage Street and Kilgore Road.

The public is advised to keep away from the area and travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

