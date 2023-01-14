Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m.

We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the building upon arrival.

KDPS tells us the fire was quelled in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Those with information related to the fire are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

