Public safety officials arrest wanted man in Kalamazoo hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A wanted man was arrested inside a Kalamazoo hospital Friday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says officers tried to take a 32-year-old man into custody when he took off in a car.

We’re told the car was found near Bronson Hospital shortly after.

The hospital’s security staff helped authorities determine the suspect had walked inside the building, according to KDPS.

Public safety officials say the man was found and arrested 15 minutes later.

KDPS did not tell us why the man was wanted.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8120. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

