Public safety officers seize gun during Kalamazoo traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety seized a firearm while conducting a traffic stop on Saturday.

We’re told they were patrolling the area of Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street in response to drug and weapon violations reported of late when one officer observed a person with a sidearm getting into a vehicle and taking off.

KDPS says they performed a traffic stop and seized the handgun.

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident was brought into custody for having a concealed weapon, authorities tell us.

Those with information in connection to the incident are advised to get in touch with public safety officials at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

