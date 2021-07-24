Public safety officers respond to Kalamazoo structure fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to reports of a structure fire shortly after noon on Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

They say smoke was visible coming from the back of the building when officers arrived in the area of Davis Street and Grant Street.

Emergency crews quelled the fire in under 10 minutes, KDPS tells us.

We’re told there were people inside the building when the fire broke out but all residents had evacuated safely with no injuries reported.

What caused the fire has not yet been determined.

Those with information in connection to the fire are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube