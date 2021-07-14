Watch
Public Bike Art Competition now live in Kalamazoo

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 14, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year's Public Bike Art Competition in Kalamazoo is now underway, according to Bike Friendly Kalamazoo.

We’re told art will be displayed in public on banners hanging from lamp poles depicting “the joys of bicycling” and that entries can be submitted digitally here.

U.S. citizens 18 and older are eligible to enter through Thursday, Sept. 2, event organizers tell us.

Bike Friendly Kalamazoo says winners will be announced Sept. 18 at the Vicksburg Community Pavilion.

Click here to view full contest rules as well as entry materials.

