Prosecutor: Kalamazoo County deputies justified in using deadly force

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed Kyle Goidosik, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor ruled.

Goidosik has been identified as the man who shot and killed Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

The shooting happened on August 14 around 9:20 p.m. when deputies were responding to an unrelated call that took them to the Shell gas station in Galesburg.

While there, the prosecutor says deputies recognized Kyle Goidosik, who was outside his van by a gas pump.

According to officials, Goidosik had fled from police in the same vehicle twice in the 48 hours leading up to the incident.

When the deputies approached him, the prosecutor says Goidosik pointed a gun at deputies before taking off in his van.

Deputy Proxmire was initially the lead vehicle during the pursuit.

The prosecutor says Goidosik started firing his gun from the van at the pursuing deputies and shot and killed Deputy Proxmire.

The other deputies continued chasing Goidosik, and additional law enforcement officials joined the pursuit. According to the prosecutor, Goidosik continued shooting at deputies from his van.

According to the Kalamazoo County prosecutor, law enforcement didn’t know Deputy Proxmire had been shot during the pursuit.

The prosecutor says Goidosik eventually went down a dead-end road and kept shooting. He tried to escape law enforcement by driving his van through a field and then directly at deputies who were blocking the road, according to officials.

The prosecutor says multiple deputies fired at Goidosik, hitting him multiple times. Despite life-saving efforts, Goidosik died at the scene.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor has finished reviewing the case and ruled the deputies were justified in their use of deadly force.

